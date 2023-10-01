Police ‘really concerned’ for missing woman’s welfare last seen on Devonshire Road
Police are asking the public for their help in tracking down a missing woman.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A spokesperson for the police said they were really concerned for the welfare of the woman named only as Barbara.
They said: "This is Barbara who is currently missing from home. We're really concerned for her welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”
Barbara was last seen on Devonshire Road, Blackpool at 13:00 on 01/10/23. She was wearing a blue raincoat, blue trousers and gold trainers. She is described as 5"5, of slim build, with shoulder length strawberry blonde hair.
If you have any information that could help us find Barbara, please contact us on 101 quoting 0828 of 01/10/23.