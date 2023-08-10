News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Top surgeon arrested and suspended over sexual harassment allegations
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Police really concerned for missing man’s welfare who has links to Chorley and was last seen in Blackpool

Lancashire Police have issued an appeal to the public for help in locating missing man John Hutchin.
By Emma Downey
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:34 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 07:44 BST

He was last seen on Alston Avenue Blackpool at 3am on 9th August 2023 and was wearing a dark navy anorak coat with dark blue trousers and black trainers. He is described as a white male, 5 foot 9, slim build, blue eyes, slightly balding brown hair.

A police spokesperson said: “He is currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”

John has links to Chorley, The Lake District, Newcastle and Sheffield.

If you have any information that could help contact the police on 101 quoting LC-20230809-0803 or 999 for immediate sightings.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceChorleyBlackpoolLake DistrictNewcastleSheffield