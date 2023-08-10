Lancashire Police have issued an appeal to the public for help in locating missing man John Hutchin.

He was last seen on Alston Avenue Blackpool at 3am on 9th August 2023 and was wearing a dark navy anorak coat with dark blue trousers and black trainers. He is described as a white male, 5 foot 9, slim build, blue eyes, slightly balding brown hair.

A police spokesperson said: “He is currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help.”

John has links to Chorley, The Lake District, Newcastle and Sheffield.