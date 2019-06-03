Police probe ‘malicious communication’ in Kids’ Fest row

Police are investigating after the organiser of a children’s festival received threats amid demands for refunds of ticket money.

Hundreds of people joined a Facebook group called ‘Lytham Kids Festival - We demand a refund’, complaining that promotion for the Lytham Kids Festival at the weekend had misled them.

They claimed that pre-event advertising for the two-day Festival at Lytham Hall did not reflect the reality of the event and were angry that after paying in the range of £30 for family tickets they then had to purchase £10 wristbands to enter the grounds.

The Festival was organised independently of the Hall by Katie Harris of Red Cherry Media UK, who has reported the threats made to the police and is now consulting a solicitor over the matter.

In the meantime, Blackpool based radio station Radio Wave has pledge refunds for anyone who bought tickets for the event via its website.

A statement on the station’s Facebook site said: “We would like to assure anybody who purchased tickets through our website that they will receive a full refund.

“We have instructed the bank to reverse any payments made on our website, and this will happen automatically with no need for you to do anything.

“We would like to make it quite clear that in no way did Radio Wave organise the event.”

Lytham Hall general manager Peter Anthony said of the Festival row: “It’s very sad. It’s nothing to do with us. We will obviously be talking to the organisers regarding any future events.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed a complaint of malicious communication had been recived and is being investigated.