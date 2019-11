Have your say

Police in Blackpool say they are "concerned" after a 57-year-old man went missing.

Barry Prewett is originally from the Manchester area and officers want to hear from anyone who might know his whereabouts.

A spokesperson said: "We are concerned for the welfare of Barry.

"If anyone has any information they can contact 101 or report online quoting log number 0531 of 15/11/19.

"Barry, we urge you to get in contact with us so we can check you are safe and well."