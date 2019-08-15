Poignant commemoration of VJ Day on 74th anniversary

The 74th anniversary of VJ Day – victory over the Japanese which signalled the very end of the Second World War – was commemorated with a service at the Fylde Memorial Arboretum and Community Woodland at Bispham.

Eight standard bearers, including that of the Blackpool branch of the Burma Star Association, took part in the ceremony, which included the laying of flowers in the green and gold colours of the Association.

The service was led by the Rev Deborah Prest of St Paul’s CE Church, North Shore and St Anne’s Greenlands.

Liz Clayton, secretary, treasurer and standard bearer for the Blackpool Burma Star Association, said: “It was a very touching ceremony and a very poignant occasion in what is a wonderful setting.

“The Burma Star Association will close nationally next year on the 75th anniversary of VJ Day but the Arboretum, of which we are very proud, will remain as a lasting memorial to the many soldiers from the 37th regiment who travelled out to take part in the conflict in the Far East.

“The Arboretum is a wonderful place to go and reflect on the contribution and sacrifice they made to the war effort and a fitting and poignant setting for the annual memorial to them and their colleagues.

“Features are still being added to the Arboretum and we are grateful as an Association to everyone who has made it possible and to all those who came along to the service.”