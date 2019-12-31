Plans put forward for new children's care home in Wyre village

Plans to use a house in Cabus as a children's care home for up to two children or young people have been proposed.

Ormskirk-based care company Exceptional Care Ltd, which already owns Wharf Cottage on Cabus Nook Lane, applied to Wyre council on December 18 to use the cottage as an Ofsted-registered residential children's home.

It had proposed catering for "no more than two children or young people, aged between 8-17 years."

The company also planned to "provide short or long term placements ranging from 7 days to 3 years or more."

Two members of staff would be required to stay at the property 24 hours a day, with a day manager present from 9am to 5pm.