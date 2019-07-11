Pink ladies - and gents - race for life-saving cancer research

Runners turned Blackpool Promenade a hundred shades of pink in a huge charity race.

Amateur athletes from across the Fylde coast gathered at the Blackpool Tower headland on Wednesday for a 5k dash not to break records - but to beat cancer.

Runners set off on the 2019 Blackpool Race For Life. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The Blackpool Race For Life was just one of many charity races organised by Cancer Research UK.

Anna Taylor, North West media officer for the charity, said: “It was an amazing evening. It was very uplifting and very emotional. We saw a sea of supporters on Blackpool Promenade and it was a really fantastic occasion.

“It’s the first year that the race has been open to men so it was great to see dads and brothers and even granddads involved. Many of our supports have very personal reasons for taking part.

“By taking part in Race For Life and raising money for our research, all supporters play a really important role in funding our science and discoveries in the laboratories and turning them into better treatments across Blackpool, across the North West and across the UK.

Runners set off on the 2019 Blackpool Race For Life. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“Last year in the North West the charity spent £27m on its science and clinical research. That gives an idea of just how much money is spent in the county.”

Runners finish the Blackpool Race for Life 2019. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Runners finish the Blackpool Race for Life 2019. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Blackpool Race for Life