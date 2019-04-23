PICTURES: Memories of Lancashire Police horse Morecambe who has died in service

Morecambe was working at the League One game between Blackpool and Fleetwood at Bloomfield Road and fell onto a metal pole. Here are some pictures looking back at Morecambe's life from the @LancsPolMounted Twitter feed:

The thoughts of the whole Tac Ops family are with @LancsPolMounted on the tragic loss of Police Horse Morecambe

Morecambe & hutton are on patrol in Skelmersdale again today. Ellie & Esme came to say hello.

Morecambe & Finnigan had a busy day in Blackpool arresting a male for burglary with all the property returned.Extra carrots tonight!!

