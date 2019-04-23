PICTURES: Memories of Lancashire Police horse Morecambe who has died in service
A police horse working at a Bank Holiday Monday football match died on duty following a "tragic accident".
Morecambe was working at the League One game between Blackpool and Fleetwood at Bloomfield Road and fell onto a metal pole. Here are some pictures looking back at Morecambe's life from the @LancsPolMounted Twitter feed:
The thoughts of the whole Tac Ops family are with @LancsPolMounted on the tragic loss of Police Horse Morecambe