Morecambe the police horse

PICTURES: Memories of Lancashire Police horse Morecambe who has died in service

A police horse working at a Bank Holiday Monday football match died on duty following a "tragic accident".

Morecambe was working at the League One game between Blackpool and Fleetwood at Bloomfield Road and fell onto a metal pole. Here are some pictures looking back at Morecambe's life from the @LancsPolMounted Twitter feed:

The thoughts of the whole Tac Ops family are with @LancsPolMounted on the tragic loss of Police Horse Morecambe
The thoughts of the whole Tac Ops family are with @LancsPolMounted on the tragic loss of Police Horse Morecambe
other
Buy a Photo
Morecambe & hutton are on patrol in Skelmersdale again today. Ellie & Esme came to say hello.
Morecambe & hutton are on patrol in Skelmersdale again today. Ellie & Esme came to say hello.
other
Buy a Photo
Morecambe & Finnigan had a busy day in Blackpool arresting a male for burglary with all the property returned.Extra carrots tonight!!
Morecambe & Finnigan had a busy day in Blackpool arresting a male for burglary with all the property returned.Extra carrots tonight!!
other
Buy a Photo
Morecambe & finnigan had a busy day in Blackpool arresting a male for burglary with all the property returned.Extra carrots tonight!!
Morecambe & finnigan had a busy day in Blackpool arresting a male for burglary with all the property returned.Extra carrots tonight!!
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8