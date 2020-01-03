Pick your favourite book pun to rename new Lancashire mobile libraries

Lancashire literature lovers are being invited to name the new mobile library fleet, by choosing their favourite literary pun.

Lancashire County Council's six mobile library vans are to be completely replaced, with the first three vehicles expected to go into action in February 2020.

112,445 books were borrowed from mobile libraries in 2019.

A shortlist of names for the new fleet has been provided by LCC, which includes "Vroom with a view," "Hardbacks of Notre Van" and of course, "The Borrowers."

The top three names chosen will be allocated to the first three new vehicles.

The six mobile vehicles are based across Lancashire, one of which resides in the Wyre town of Garstang- one of the first to be replaced.

Each of the vehicles travels within the area they are based, making a combined total of 780 stops across the county.

County councillor Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "We're hoping that people will join in and help us name our new mobile libraries.

"We've invested over £800,000 in these new vehicles which clearly demonstrates our commitment to this service.

"We know how much the mobile library service is valued by our customers, and in the last year alone nearly 113,000 books have been borrowed from our mobile libraries.

"They provide an important facility to some of the most rural parts of Lancashire, giving people the chance to borrow, renew or order books."

To have your say in naming the new mobile library vehicles, go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/libraries.