Perfect day as Blackpool couple Scott Varey and Karen Phelan tie the knot at Bartle Hall
The stunning venue of Bartle Hall was the setting for the marriage of Scott Varey and Karen Phelan.
They married in the country house and enjoyed a reception with their family and friends in the Balmoral Suite. PHOTOS: Ashley Barnard Photography http://www.blackpoolphotographer.co.uk
"Weve got some brilliant photos. We both couldnt be happier being married and with how the day went."
Karen, a veterinary care assistant said: As I had my back turned he took out the ring in the box that was in his pocket and asked me to marry him."
On the morning of their big day, the couple opened wedding gifts they had exchanged beforehand and then headed for the ceremony.
"At the wedding breakfast everyone did an incredible job with the speeches."
