PDSA urges shoppers to donate before Christmas after treating nearly 8,000 animals in Blackpool last year

Animal charity PDSA has urged shoppers to remember the "true meaning of the festive season" by donating towards helping sick and injured pets.

PDSA’s services cost over £60 million a year to run, and are entirely funded by the public, as the organisation receives no government or National Lottery funding.

PDSA is hoping shoppers will consider animals in need of donations this Christmas.

Jennifer Jackson, Senior Veterinary Surgeon at PDSA Blackpool Pet Hospital said: “PDSA is a vital lifeline for pets and owners, saving thousands of sick and injured pets’ lives every year and keeping families together.

"But with no government funding, we need help from the public to take care of precious pets in need of urgent treatment this festive season.

“Last year, our devoted vet team in Blackpool treated over 7,800 pets, including fixing broken bones, treating chronic conditions and relieving suffering and pain."

PDSA said it hoped that shoppers would consider donating during the run-up to Christmas when spending on gifts for friends and family.

The charity also appealed for more volunteers to work in their shops, and for donations of unwanted household and clothing items.

To find out more about how to support PDSA’s work, visit www.pdsa.org.uk/donate.