Pavilion on the Prom was seafront setting for Bradley Oliver and Rebecca Morley's wedding

The power of the Internet brought Bradley Oliver and Rebecca Morley together and after their first date back in 2011, they have been together ever since.

Bradley and Rebecca Oliver

They tied the knot on July 6 at the Pavilion on the Prom and held their reception there will all their family and friends.

Rebecca, 35, the store manager at Pandora in Blackpool, said: “We met online and he wouldn’t give up messaging me and in the end I gave up and replied.

“We went on our first date on November 25 2011 and Bradley proposed in March 2016 at a family party, I wasn’t expecting it at all!”

Their wedding day was perfect from start to finish. The coupe surprised their guests with a magician who performed during the photos and at the tables between courses.

“Thank you Alexander Hutton at Zanda Magic!

“People are still commenting now on how good he was,” said Rebecca.

“Alex was our wedding coordinator at Park House and she was brilliant, nothing was too much trouble, even helping my bridesmaids fasten up my dress!

“Adam Rogers our DJ made the night and the dancefloor was filled all the time.

“We made our own photobooth set up which was also a hit and got some great pictures for the album. We had the best day!

Bradley, 32, who works in sales at Brighthouse, said: “From start to finish the whloe day was unbelivable and I wouldn’t change a thing and im so proud to call Rebecca my wife.

Rebecca added: “It was a truly amazing day spent with the best family and friends. I married my best friend who I now call my husband.”

The Bispham couple enjoyed a honeymoon in Spain.