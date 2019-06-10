Paramedics called to 'bleeding' man in Blackpool charity shop car park

Have your say

A man has been taken to hospital after emergency services received reports of 'bleeding' and 'a collapse'.

An ambulance was called at 3.20pm to reports that the man was bleeding outside Barnardo's charity shop on Cherry Tree Road.

A police spokesman said officers were contacted by the ambulance service 10 minutes later with reports of a collapse.

One witness reported seeing police vans, tape, and CSI at the scene.

Neither police nor the ambulance service could provide information about the man's current condition. A leading member of staff at the charity shop refused to comment.