Owner of boa constrictor which escaped from home in Fleetwood warns it is “not friendly"

The owner of a 6ft male boa constrictor which appears to have escaped from a home in Fleetwood has warned members of the public to be careful as it is “not friendly”.

The snake escaped from an address in North Albion Street, according to Linda Hood, its apparent new owner.

In a Facebook post with a picture of the animal this morning Linda wrote: “Can people in Fleetwood please keep a lookout for this guy.

“Escaped last night.

“Please be careful as he isn’t friendly.”

Linda says she has turned the house upside down looking for the male snake.

She said: “He is about five and a half foot long and he hasn't been handled much.

“Just got him off me neighbour so was just getting him used to being handled.

“He was there at 8.30pm and at 11.30pm last night he was gone.”

Multiple people commenting on the Facebook post, which has been shared countless times, say the snake will have hidden somewhere warm.