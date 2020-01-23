Order! Order! Bercow’s book date at Fylde

John Bercow, the former House of Commons Speaker who was at the centre of man heated Brexit debates, is coming to Fylde.

The ex-Conservative politician who became the longest-serving Speaker since the 1940s, is the latest big name to be announced as featuring at a literary lunch organised by Lytham bookshop Plackitt and Booth.

Bercow (pictured), who stepped down from the Speaker’s chair at the end of October, will be at Fylde Rugby Club in Ansdell on Tuesday, February 18 at 12.30pm, with doors open from noon.

Renowned for the way in which he delivered the Speaker’s refrain ‘Order, Order!’, he will be promoting his autobiography Unspeakable, described by the publishers as “a candid memoir”.

Tickets, price £37, will include a talk by the author and a signed copy of the book as well as a welcome drink and a two-course lunch.

Plackitt and Booth co-proprietor Alison Plackitt said: “We are very excited to welcome John.”

The bookshop has welcomed a host of top names to such events over the last three years, with the very first being author Joanna Trollope, who is returning, with Fylde Rugby Club the venue, on March 18.

Ticket details from (01253) 796958.

.