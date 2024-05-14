Olly Murs turns 40 today and to celebrate Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives his figure a makeover

By Aimee Seddon
Published 14th May 2024, 11:29 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 11:32 BST

Olly Murs’ popular wax figure at Madame Tussauds Blackpool has been given a makeover to mark the ‘Troublemaker’ singer’s 40th birthday today (May 14). 

To align with the singer-songwriter’s evolving look, Madame Tussauds Blackpool’s talented team of artists have undertaken a comprehensive refresh, updating the figure’s hairstyle to match the popstar’s darker locks, repainted his dewy complexion, and added a beard. 

In addition, Olly's figure is now sporting a new black t-shirt and modern, teal suit which the star himself has donated.

It is the fourth time the TV personality’s figure has been updated by Madame Tussauds  Blackpool since it launched in 2015, making him the most restyled figure in the attraction’s history.

Olly said: “Can’t believe it’s been nine years since my figure was first launched at Blackpool Madame Tussauds!! Always good to hear that people are still loving the figure, but I think it was about time for a restyle – what a birthday present!! Hope you love my new outfit!”

Janine Marshall, Head of Operations at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “We couldn’t think of a more fitting tribute to Olly Murs on his 40th birthday than revamping his wax figure.

“The fact that Olly’s figure has undergone more restyles than any other figure, is testament to his enduring popularity. We hope Olly has an amazing birthday and we’re looking forward to welcoming fans, eager to give the star a birthday kiss!”

Featuring more than 80 famous faces, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close with their heroes, from sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between. 

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively. This includes: 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.

For further information about Madame Tussauds Blackpool and to book tickets, visit: https://www.madametussauds.com/blackpool/

Olly takes a picture with his new Madame Tussauds figure

The wax figure receiving some finishing touches

Olly poses for a picture with his double

Olly giving himself a kiss!

The new Olly at Madame Tussauds Blackpool wears a smart suit donated by the star

The new Olly up close

