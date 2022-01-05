Isabelle Grundy, from Cleveleys, was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma - a rare and aggressive form of cancer - in July 2021.

Her mother, Louisa Moss, 33, needs to raise £200,000 to gain access to treatment in the USA that is not readily available in the UK.

A GoFundMe page has since raised over £20,000 for Isabelle, with over 1,336 people kindly donating to the cause.

Among those who donated included British singer-songwriter Olly Murs, who contributed £500 on Thursday, January 5.

Posing a link to the fundraiser on Instagram, he said: "Please share and help Isabelle get the treatment she needs."

Speaking about receiving so many donations, Louisa said she was "eternally grateful" to everyone who has helped her daughter.

"Never in a million years did we ever think our family would be in this situation; our world has been completely turned upside down," she added.

"Thank you to everyone who has shown support, love and kindness towards Isabelle and our family. We are eternally grateful for each and every one of you.

"All donations great or small mean the world to us."

A concerned doctor sent Isabelle to Manchester Hospital the following morning.

Within a couple of days she was diagnosed with cancer.

Isabelle has since undergone a range of intensive treatment, from high dose chemotherapy, several blood and platelet transfusions and a stem cell harvest and transplant.

Once she has recovered from her stem cell transplant, Isabelle will move on to her next stage of treatment which will be radiotherapy at The Christie in Manchester.

"She has done absolutely amazing so far," Louisa said,

"Now she's got as far as she has, we are looking at vaccines which are not approved in this country."

