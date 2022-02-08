The annual campaign to help nature is part of the sand dunes restoration project started 10 years ago and last year, almost 2,000 trees were planted in the dunes inside four days.

That was despite only a small number of socially distanced Fylde Council staff and no volunteers being allowed to participate because of the pandemic restrictions. Volunteers are back this year and were due to start the planting yesyerday, with more to follow today and tomorrow.

A similar number of trees will be planted his year and Amy Pennington, Lancashire Wildlife Trust’s Fylde Sand Dunes Project Community Engagement Officer, said: “Last year we were unable to host volunteers due to Covid-19, but this year we are thrilled to welcome people back to our busiest event of the year.

“We identify vulnerable areas of the dunes, or areas that have the potential for dune accretion, and bury the trees in deep trenches to anchor them in place.

“Wind-blown sand then builds up around the trees causing new embryo dunes to form. In this way we can improve coastal defence by widening the dunes.

“This scheme has been really successful over the years, contributing to 90m expansion of the dune system at North Beach, St Annes. It is a fantastic example of how people can make a huge difference to benefit their local environment.”

Many of the trees used were picked up by Trinity Hospice volunteers for a donation towards the charity, raising a record £23,400.

