OBE for Fleetwood tenor Alfie Boe

Alfie Boe has been awarded the OBE for services to music and charity
Alfie Boe has been awarded the OBE for services to music and charity
0
Have your say

Fleetwood tenor Alfie Boe has been awarded an OBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

In a message to fans, he said: "I'm absolutely honoured and thrilled that I've been given this amazing award. It's beautiful.

" This goes to the music that I've sung for you and a lot of the charity stuff that I've done which I will always continue to do.

"I'll always sing my best for you and always send you lots of love."

The 45-year-old former pupil of Fleetwood's Cardinal Allen High School quickly added the OBE title - awarded for services to music and charity - to his Twitter handle.

Among the first to congratulate him on social media were Fylde-based promoters Cuffe and Taylor, who staged his concert at Fleetwood Town's Highbury Stadium last year.

They said: "Congratulations on your very deserved OBE from all of us at Cuffe and Taylor."