Blackpool Victoria Hospital is encouraging potential whistleblowers who witness any worrying practices there to come forward with their concerns.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes as Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust issued a statement after nurses Catherine Hudson and Charlotte Wilmot were found guilty of conspiring to mistreat patients at the hospital’s stroke unit, after a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Police said the pair had abused their position of trust and had shown no compassion to the patients in their care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hudson was found to have drugged two patients to "keep them quiet and compliant", with junior colleague Wilmot encouraging her, during work shifts at the hospital between February 2017 and November 2018.

The court was told Hudson used different drugs, including insomnia medication zopiclone.

Hudson, 54, of Coriander Close, Blackpool, who was remanded in custody, and Wilmot,48, of Bowland Crescent, Blackpool, who was bailed, will be sentenced on 13 and 14 December.

The jury heard an investigation into the pair was launched after a student nurse witnessed events on work placement and told the authorities in November 2018.

What the hospital says

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trish Armstrong-Child, Chief Executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “It is very clear from the evidence heard by the jury that inappropriate and unacceptable conduct and practices were taking place at the time and I want to say sorry to patients, families and other colleagues who were impacted by that.“It’s important now to reassure local people that Blackpool Teaching Hospitals has made significant improvements across a range of issues including staffing, managing medicine and creating a more respectful culture.“Part of these changes have been to actively encourage anyone who comes into contact with the Trust in any way to speak up if they see or hear anything that causes concern or they are not comfortable with in any way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s critical to identifying issues quickly and putting improvements in place to ensure people feel safe in our care.“Lastly, it’s important to recognise that the Trust employs a team of more than 8,000 people who work so very hard to provide safe and respectful care every day and night.

"Regulators have repeatedly highlighted ‘caring’ as a strength, this is a key area for all inspections to consider. I want to say thank you to all colleagues who are doing everything in their power to support patients and their families.”

Police response

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “Hudson and Wilmot ill treated the very people who they were supposed to care for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was a complete abuse of their position of trust – trust that the victims and their families had, expecting them to be looked after and made to feel safe.

"The reality was sadly quite the opposite.

“Hudson and Wilmot treated the patients without care or compassion, laughing when they came to harm and drugging them to keep them quiet so that they could have an easy shift.”