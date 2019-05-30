North Pier update: man is safe after threatening to jump from Blackpool Pier

Have your say

A man who threatened to jump from North Pier is now safe.

Police confirmed that the unnamed man came down from the pier at around 4pm yesterday.

It had previously been reported that police, ambulance services, the RNLI, coastguard and fire and rescue services were all called to the pier at around 11.45am after reports that a man was threatening to jump off.

Officers now confirm that he is safely down from the pier.