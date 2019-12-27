Norbreck couple raise over £1500 for Brian House with winter wonderland

A married couple from Norbreck raised over £1500 for Brian House children's hospice by creating a magical Christmas grotto at their house.

Jon and Michelle Nichol, of Mossom Lane, Norbreck, created a winter wonderland on the road outside their house on Wednesday December 18.

Michelle Nichol with six-year-old Alexis Coates and Father Christmas.

The kind-hearted pair invited local families to enjoy visits to Father Christmas, free food and entertainment from Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band and local choirs.

There was also a visit from Harry the Holidays truck, life-sized reindeer, and a make-shift Polar Express.

After totalling up their donations, they raised £1515.21 for the Bispham children's hospice.

Jon said: "This was just our way of raising money for Brian House at Christmas.

Hollie Albero with Valentino, one, visiting the reindeer.

"It's a way of bringing the community together, while raising money for a local charity. It was a shame about the wet weather, but it didn't dampen the Christmas spirit."

Michelle Lonican, part of the Brian House community fundraising team said: “What a fantastic amount – we are so thrilled to hear how successful it has been.

Fundraising for Brian House, and spreading a lot of festive happiness at the same time, is the perfect recipe.

The whole team here at the hospice sends a big thank you and our best wishes for a very happy New Year.”