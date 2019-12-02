'No incident' at Blackpool Tower as firefighters spotted at Dungeons

Firefighters seen going into the Blackpool Tower Dungeons were not responding to reports of an incident, the fire service said.

Kitted-out crews equipped with hosereels cordoned off an area outside the Tower this morning, while fire engines were parked on Bank Hey Street.

Picture by Michael Holmes

A fire service spokesman said this was likely to be a training exercise, as they had received no reports of a fire at the famous building.

He said: "They are either doing some training, or every three years they visit community projects and remind themselves of where fire escapes and fire extinguishers are, so if there is a fire they know where the extinguishers are and how to get out of the buidling.

"There is no incident and it's not on our systems."