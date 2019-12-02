'No incident' at Blackpool Tower as firefighters spotted at Dungeons

Picture by Michael Holmes
Firefighters seen going into the Blackpool Tower Dungeons were not responding to reports of an incident, the fire service said.

Kitted-out crews equipped with hosereels cordoned off an area outside the Tower this morning, while fire engines were parked on Bank Hey Street.

A fire service spokesman said this was likely to be a training exercise, as they had received no reports of a fire at the famous building.

He said: "They are either doing some training, or every three years they visit community projects and remind themselves of where fire escapes and fire extinguishers are, so if there is a fire they know where the extinguishers are and how to get out of the buidling.

"There is no incident and it's not on our systems."

