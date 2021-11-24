Anne and Pia taking on the cold water on a farm

The NHS workers from Lytham have taken part in a 30 day ‘Cold Water Challenge’ in order to raise money for Cancer Research

Anne Antkin, 59 and Pia Ashton, 56, are currently into their fourth week of the challenge and took on the feat in honour of their friends who suffer from Cancer.

The pair travel to different bodies of water every morning before work, and endure the freezing temperatures.

Lancashire Fire Services even offered to help

They swam in the sea, had a dip in a a cow trough, and a scrubbing at a fire station car wash and much more to raise money for a good cause.

Anne currently works as a Practice Nurse at Adelaide Street Surgery and Pia works with the vaccine programme in the Lytham Community. They both live on Warton Street.

The duo have had a huge following on social media, earning over 120,000 views on YouTube, and post regular updates on their Facebook pages everyday.

They originally set a goal of £150, and have raised, as of the time of writing, £8074.53 plus £1493.14 from Gift Aid, over 5383 per cent over their initial target.

The pair are currently into their final week of the challenge

They said: “The reason we embarked on this challenge was for our friends in the Lytham community. As nurses, we see cancer patients all the time, but when it hits friends and family we felt we needed to do our bit.