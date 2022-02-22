Education charity worker Katrina Kelly celebrated her 25th birthday on February 22 by making the most of the particularly notable date - 22.2.22 – to boost the coffers of two good causes.

Katrina, from Fairhaven, ran 22.2km, followed by 222 press-ups and cycling 222km on an exercise bike in her 222 Challenge in aid of Wesley’s Cafe and Larder foodbank and the Connect Community Choir, both based in St Annes.

She’s tackling all three challenges back to back in 12 hours and her initial fund-raising target of £1,222 was quickly smashed, as was her new aim of £1,500 and the objective is now, very appropriately, £2,222.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katrina on the running part of her challenge

"I'm so grateful for everyone's support - it really has worked out better than my wildest dreams," said Katrina.

“I really want to help both these inspiring community groups, which do so much to bring people together and offer friendship and support, as they’re needed now more than ever to support many more local people.”

Details of how to contribute are at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/the222challenge

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.