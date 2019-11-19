New Poulton ale bar is a crafty bit of business!

A new specialist bar is due to open in Poulton... now the race is on to bring the building up to scratch in time for opening night.

Rhythm & Brews, in Poulton’s Market Place next to Lloyds Bank, is nearly ready to open its doors - and owners Richard Jebb and Kieran Murphy are rushing to put the finishing touches in place.

The bar will add to the large number of drinking venues already in the town centre - but Richard, 29, hopes Rhythm & Brews will provide something new.

He said: “We’re both passionate about craft ales and draft beers. We like the Belgian and German-type beers, all the stuff that’s a bit niche and different. There isn’t anything like that around here.

“When the opportunity came up for the premises we grasped it with both hands and decided to got for it.

“Our main focus is going to be on really cool beers, really cool music, and hopefully it’s going to look like something you’d see in the northern quarter of Manchester.”

Rhythm & Brews will be the first bar venture set up by the pair, both from Poulton. It will operate from Wednesday to Saturday from noon until midnight, and on Sundays from noon until 10pm.

David Henderson, leader of Wyre Council, said he was worried about the ‘saturation’ of pubs in the area.

He said: “On Breck Road we have got one bar that’s expanding into a recently-vacated shop and another that’s possibly opening in what was once a retailer. There are only so many patrons to go around and all the bars that open are still catering to the same amount of people.”

Rhythm & Brews aims to open on the night of Friday, November 29.