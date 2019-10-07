New jobs created when Ship at Freckleton launches £330,000 new look

Eighteen new jobs will be created by a £330,000 refurbishment for a Fylde pub.

The Ship at Freckleton will be closed from next Monday, October 14 to November 24 while building work takes place to give it an exciting new look.

The major upgrade of the historic premises overlooking Freckleton Marsh, follows the successful refurbishment six months ago of The Eagle at Weeton, which is similarly owned by Ross Robinson, also the man behind The Queens at Lytham.

The investment on conjunction with Star Pubs and Bars, Heineken’s pub business, is being spent sympathetically improving the décor and facilities at The Ship,which dates back centuries and is believed to be Fylde's oldest pub,

Ross and his team, who have run the pub for the last 18 months, are keen to maintain the building’s original features, quirky character and cask ale reputation, while bringing it up to date and broadening its appeal.

Ross said: “The Ship at Freckleton is a lovely country pub but it needs a bit of love.

"Fifteen years ago it was thriving but in recent times it has become dated and tired. Locals have had to travel further afield for somewhere comfortable to relax and enjoy themselves, but not for much longer.

"The quality and level of investment in the décor will be similar to The Eagle at Weeton, making it a drive-to destination for dog walkers, bird watchers, local businesses like BAE Systems and people living and working across the Fylde coast.

"It will be an inviting place for a coffee and cake, offer home cooked dishes and of course our delicious Sunday lunches.”

As a result of the investment the seating capacity will increase from 90 to 120, while there will be anl old-fashioned ‘Captain’s deck’ on the first floor with tables and chairs seating 29 which can also be used for private events and functions. That will lead on to a new first-floor outside viewing platform offering outdoor dining for 12.

There will also be a cosy private dining room called ‘The Captain’s Cabin’ with a circular compass table seating 16 guests, as well as reclaimed naval light fittings, maps and artwork.

Downstairs, the toilets are being moved to create a new bar area for 30 drinkers with a communal high table seating eight customers

The exposed ceiling and brickwork are being retained and two open fires reinstated to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere, with timber floorboards, flagstones, rustic wood wall panelling, and foliage fitted to enhance the pub’s character.

The beer garden, which overlooks the marshland and seats 80, is being landscaped by Greg Anderton at Leafy Lytham .

David Pritchard, regional operations director of Star Pubs & Bars said: “This will be the second investment we’ve done with Ross in six months and like The Eagle I am confident it will be a great success. The pubs have their own unique characters but have in common high standards, great food and drinks and both will be refurbished to a high standard when The Ship at Freckleton is finished."