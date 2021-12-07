New ITV show will tell tale of sculptor behind Madame Tussauds - and how Blackpool waxwork museum picks its figures including Little Mix and Dan TDM

Madame Tussauds: The Full Wax will reveal how the brand, founded by sculptor Marie Tussaud in 1835, is now one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions.

It will air on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday, December 22.

Filmed across a year at its locations in the capital and Blackpool, on the Prom near Central Pier, the documentary promises to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the wax museums.

YouTuber Dan TDM’s waxwork figure at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool

Cameras follow the creation and launch of some of their latest wax figures, including Little Mix and Dan TDM.

It will also reveal how staff decide which celebrities and pop culture icons should be given their own wax doppelgangers, and the painstaking work that goes into creating them.