When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

17 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:

1 . Blackpool businesses handed new food hygiene scores Some of the Blackpool businesses handed new food hygiene scores. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Red Lion Red Lion at Hotel Devonshire Road, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 12. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Coffee Americano Coffee Americano at Ground Floor 59-61 Abingdon Street, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 11. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Roseacre Primary School Roseacre Primary Academy at Stonycroft Avenue, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 8. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Norbreck Bowling & Tennis Club Norbreck Bowling & Tennis Club - (Cellar Yard Delephene Avenue) at Norbreck Bowling & Tennis Club Clovelly Avenue, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 6. Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Le Sorelle Le Sorelle Restaurant at 19 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 5. Photo: Google Photo Sales