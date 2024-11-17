When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.
That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses in Lancashire,
The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
17 businesses in the county were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:
1. Blackpool businesses handed new food hygiene scores
2. Red Lion
Red Lion at Hotel Devonshire Road, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 12. Photo: Google
3. Coffee Americano
Coffee Americano at Ground Floor 59-61 Abingdon Street, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 11. Photo: Google
4. Roseacre Primary School
Roseacre Primary Academy at Stonycroft Avenue, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 8. Photo: Google
5. Norbreck Bowling & Tennis Club
Norbreck Bowling & Tennis Club - (Cellar Yard Delephene Avenue) at Norbreck Bowling & Tennis Club Clovelly Avenue, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 6. Photo: Google
6. Le Sorelle
Le Sorelle Restaurant at 19 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, rated 5 on November 5. Photo: Google