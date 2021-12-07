Members of Fylde Council’s Operational Management Committee have agreed to amend the Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) for dog control in four locations from January.

It means dogs will be required to be on leads at all times in Ashton Gardens in St Annes, Lowther Gardens in Lytham, and Fairhaven Lake along with a seasonal restriction along the

Promenade Gardens in St Annes.

Fylde Council signs erected following several recent dog attacks on swans in the summer. New signs will soon be displayed to make dog walkers aware of the changes to the dog control rules to come into force in January

The PSPO requirements were previously ‘dogs on leads by direction’ in these areas.

The updated measures will be introduced from January 1, 2022, and signage about the changes will be put in place over the coming weeks.

Those who fail to comply may receive a fixed penalty notice of up to £100, or they could face prosecution with a maximum fine of £1,000.

A recent public consultation revealed that over half of the respondents agreed with dogs being kept on leads when visiting the listed locations which follows a series of tragic incidents that

have seen swans and pets injured, sometimes fatally, by dogs off leads.

Coun Roger Small, chairman of the Operational Management Committee, said: “We continue to introduce measures that ensure Fylde is a safe space for all residents, visitors, and their

four-legged friends to enjoy.

“While we understand that the great majority of dog walkers are responsible when walking their pets, the safety of the public is of the utmost importance to the Council.”