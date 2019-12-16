New dates announced for Snow Patrol gig in Preston

Have your say

New dates have been announced for two postponed gigs in Preston by Northern Ireland rockers Snow Patrol.

The shows at Blitz have now been rescheduled for Friday January 10 at 7.30pm and 9pm.

The original date in Decvember had to be postponed when a band member fell ill.

The indie-rock giants, famed for such hits as Chasing Cars and Run, were set to play at Blitz on December 9.

The gig was arranged in conjunction with Action Records of Church Street.Around 400 tickets were quickly snapped up for the 7.30pm gig.

So the band agreed to put on a second show, at 9pm, which quickly sold out.

Snow Patrol are celebrating the launch of their new album Reworked and agreed to do a gig in Preston.

Tickets were only available via Action Records.

If ticket holders are unable to attend the shows on this date, they should contact sales@actionrecords.co.uk for a refund.