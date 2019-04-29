New choirs founded to help youngsters show off their talents

Youngsters showed off their talents for singing when they joined in the first workshop for two newly formed choirs.

A new Youth Choir and Children’s Choir have been founded by Fleetwood and District Choral Society as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

In association with Rossall School, the Society aims to give the young choristers the chance to join them in an anniversary concert in the Marine Hall.

And the first workshop, led by professional musical directors, was held during the Easter holidays and covered basic vocal and performance technique.

Margaret Young, director of music at Rossall School and musical director of Fleetwood and District Choral Society, said: “It was fantastic to see so many children coming together from schools right across the district, having fun and singing with such enthusiasm.

“They were extremely receptive to all the different vocal exercises and performed three contrasting songs with real enthusiasm.

“The highlight of the workshop was watching the excitement build up as they listened to the majestic organ introduction to Zadok the Priest.”

The anniversary concert will take place on Saturday, November 16 at 7.30pm.

The programme for the concert includes Belshazzar’s Feast by William Walton, which will be sung by Rossall School Chapel Choir with Fleetwood and District Choral Society with a fantastic 42 strong orchestra.

It will also feature songs from the shows sung by the Children’s Choir and Youth Choir as well as a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ finale with all voices joining together with the orchestra.

The Youth Choir is for young people aged 11 to 18 and the Children’s Choir for seven to 11-year-olds.