New bungalows plan could take total number of homes on plot of Carleton land to 559

Another 42 homes – this time in the form of bungalows – could be built on fields off Blackpool Road, in Carleton.

They would be built beside land earmarked for 187 homes, and close to the site where Blackpool Council wants to build up to 330 homes.

Six of the bungalows would have one bedroom, 26 would have two, and 10 would have three, papers added.

All would be for the over-55s.

“The proposed development would deliver a range of high quality, high specification homes for the local community in a sustainable location,” a planning statement said.

A bid to build 50 homes on the land was knocked back by the council in 1984.