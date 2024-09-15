Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s new boss has acknowledged its troubling history of clinical and safety issues - including an unsolved murder, sexual assault, botched ops and nurses jailed for drugging ‘nuisance’ patients.

Maggie Oldham, who joined Blackpool Teaching Hospitals as chief executive in April, said she did not intend to “shy away from the challenges and concerns surrounding the Trust”.

Ms Oldham has spoken out after Blackpool Victoria was named as one of the worst NHS hospitals in the country.

The Vic was named as one of six NHS hospitals in England rated as 'Inadequate' - the lowest rating awarded by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).

In a statement to the Gazette, the Vic’s new boss - its third in three years - says she’s “determined to deliver improvements for local people in a planned and sustainable way”.

Maggie Oldham was appointed new chief executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in March, following the retirement of Trish Armstrong-Child | n/a

“We are a challenged organisation”

Ms Oldham said: “We are a challenged organisation and it’s important that we don’t gloss over that – not for colleagues in the Trust, the wider health and social care system or, more importantly, for our patients and their families.

“We have to acknowledge there is a history of clinical quality and safety issues here, some of which have led to police investigations while others have been raised by the regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

“It’s important to say that we continue to work with all partners to make improvements and we’re proud of progress so far where it has made a real different to services and the health of local people.

“I remain focused on two key things which will help us to deliver continuous improvement for the future, which will have to be delivered within the budget we have.

“The first is working with the Trust Board and the thousands of hard working and caring people across the hospital and in the community to look at how our model of care can be improved as quickly and effectively as possible.

“The second is to ensure we remain linked in to the wider challenges in our communities who are suffering from the effects of being some of the most deprived areas in the UK and do everything we can to support improvements there too.”

Blackpool Victoria Hospital | National World

The Vic’s troubling history

Last week it was reported that an investigation is under way into how a medical swab designed to stop bleeding was left inside a patient who had given birth.

The incident has been identified as a "never event", meaning it was a preventable incident that should never have happened.

A hospital report said the incident happened in July when a woman was taken into theatre after suffering a haemorrhage shortly after giving birth.

The mother was sent home with the swab still in place when it should have been removed.

It’s the latest in a catalogue of serious incidents at the hospital, some of which have led to police investigations while others have been probed by the regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Maternity unit short-staffed

It was also revealed that the Vic’s maternity unit had a shortfall of 11 midwives.

A meeting of the board of the Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were assured the maternity unit was safe, despite it being significantly short-staffed.

Suicidal patient left unsupervised kills himself in toilets

This week, the Gazette reported on the tragic suicide of a 27-year-old patient who killed himself in the hospital’s A&E toilets.

Jamie Pearson attended A&E after taking an overdose on August 16. He was put on a drip to prevent damage to his liver but was left unsupervised and went missing from the ward.

His fraught mother searched the ward and sadly found her son had killed himself in a disabled toilet.

The Vic’s nursing boss said an investigation into the “tragic and distressing incident” was under way.

(top) Catherine Hudson, 54, of Coriander Close, Blackpool and Charlotte Wilmot, 48, of Bowland Crescent, Blackpool (bottom) were sentenced to a combined total of 10 years in prison at Preston Crown Court after being found guilty of multiple offences after trial in October. One of their victims was Aileen Scott (right) whose son Brian described the nurses' behaviour as 'wicked' and 'pure evil' | Lancashire Police

“Wicked” nurses

2023 saw two 'wicked' nurses - Catherine Hudson, 54 and Charlotte Wilmot, 48 - jailed for 10 years for illegally sedating patients ‘within an inch of their lives’ so they could enjoy an “easy life” on their shifts.

Valerie Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, was murdered on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018. A post-mortem examination found she died from a haemorrhage caused by a non-medical related internal injury. In March 2023, independent charity Crimestoppers announced a £20,000 reward for information leading to the identification and conviction of Valerie Kneale’s murderer. The case also featured on BBC Crimewatch in August, but despite a lengthy investigation, including interviewing hospital staff, medical reviews and forensic testing, detectives have yet to identify her killer. The murder investigation continues.

Unsolved murder

In addition to these crimes, an unsolved murder investigation is ongoing into the death of pensioner Valerie Kneale, 75, who died on the Vic's stroke unit in November 2018.

A post-mortem examination found that Ms Kneale had died following a haemorrhage caused by a “non-medical related internal injury”, leading police to open a murder investigation into her death.

