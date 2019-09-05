New baby and toddler gymnastics group comes to Cleveleys

A new gymnastics group is making its way to Cleveleys, providing a "much needed" opportunity for babies, toddlers and parents in the town.

Tumbletots is a programme designed for children from the age of six months to four years, and franchise owner Lyndsey Stevens said she is "incredibly excited" to bring the group to Cleveleys.

Two-year-old Ava O'Neill with grandma Jackie Melling and organiser Lyndsey Stevens.

Lyndsey, 34, from Carleton said: "I was involved in Tumbletots when I was younger and I loved it. I wanted to encourage little ones to engage in more physical activity, so when I had the opportunity to start groups on the Fylde coast I grabbed it with both hands.

"I used to work in a nursery, so I know how important it is for children to be active. We incorporate counting, colours and lots of physical movements into our structured programmes and we work to the EYFS curriculum too."

Lyndsey said she felt that Tumbletots was a great opportunity for young people and their parents in Cleveleys especially, as there is sometimes "a stigma that Cleveleys is more suited to older people."

The children attend at hourly intervals depending on their physical ability, not their age, which enables Lyndsey and other staff to help develop crawling and walking skills in babies.

She also runs other Tumbletots groups in Lytham, Blackpool, Poulton, and Ingol in Preston - but this is the first baby and toddler gymnastics club to come to Cleveleys.

Sessions will be held at St. Teresa's parish hall on St. Teresa's Avenue, Cleveleys every Thursday between 10am and 2pm. To enquire for your child, go to www.tumbletots.com/fylde.