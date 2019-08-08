Neighbours furious with plans for Cleveleys Sandpiper pub site

Angry bungalow owners have lashed out at plans to flatten a pub and build a three-storey block of flats in its place, which they claim will loom over their homes

The plans, submitted to Wyre council by Leigh-based company Adactus Housing Association would see 15 new properties built on the site of the Sandpiper Hotel, Cleveleys Avenue which was sold in 2017.

If approved, three houses and 12 apartments will be built on the site adjacent to both Cleveleys Avenue and Oxenholme Road. But some residents have submitted objections to the proposals.

One resident of Cleveleys Avenue said: “The idea of a bin collection area on the edge of the road directly opposite my driveway fills me with dread.

“It should be positioned in the far corner of the site instead of the cycle store. We are all expected to bring our bins out from the rear of our properties and put them out on the roadway for collection, so the residents of the site should be expected to organise themselves and do the same.”

Another letter to the council from a resident of Oxenholme Avenue- in objection of plans to close the Cleveleys Avenue entrance to the site- said: “Using the proposed single entrance for entry and exit would lead to excessive traffic such as service vans, delivery vans, residents’ cars etc.

“We object to the rubbish bins being directly across from our driveway in Oxenholme Ave. If the access was left as it is, the bins could then be situated at the north end of the site.”

Concerns have also been raised about the size of the new properties, and one local said plans to build three-storey apartments around an area of one-storey bungalows were “preposterous”.

Coun Andrea Kay said she was happy for the building to be demolished as it attracts antisocial behaviour, but she was in agreement with residents that three-storey properties were too high and would overlook the bungalows.

She said: "I have suggested to Adactus that they only build apartments, not houses. That way, there will still be space for 15 new properties but all at a two-storey level. The current plans aren't in keeping with an area full of bungalows."

Coun Kay added that she will be supporting the residents and speaking through the planning policy.

After a public consultation meeting on June 4, Adactus said “those that attended were generally happy that the area will be redeveloped, and the scheme would be a positive contribution to the neighbourhood in comparison to the existing, derelict public house that attracts antisocial behaviour to the area.”

The plans will be decided by the council at a later date.