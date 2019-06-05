Nations League Semi-Final: match squads - and how, where, and when to watch England play Netherlands tomorrow night

Have your say

As England gear up to play the Netherlands in the Nations League semi-final tomorrow night, here's when and where you can watch.



The clash between the two sides will kick off at 7:45pm tomorrow night (Thursday) at the Estádio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, Portugal.

England will hope to capitalise on their World Cup campaign.

Here are both team's squads for the match:

England:

- GKs: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Van Dijk's last minute equaliser against Germany gave the Netherlands a spot in the semi-finals

- Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

- Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham).

- Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).

Netherlands:

- GKs: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord).

- Defenders: Nathan Aké (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale Milano), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

- Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool).

- Forwards: Ryan Babel (Fulham), Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven), Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Sevilla).

If you fancy staying in, you can catch all the action on Sky Sports - their coverage begins at 7pm.

But pubs and beer gardens across the town will be showing the match too - here are just a few of them:

In the centre of town, Ma Kelly's on the Promenade, and the Castle Hotel will be opening their doors to fans.

In Poulton Le Fylde, the Old Town Hall will be showing the match for punters.

The Saddle, on Whitegate Drive, will have 10 TV screens playing for customers.

And in South Shore, Shovels will be broadcasting the match too.