National award for caring hospital sister Linda

A ward manager at a Fylde hospital is celebrating winning a national award.

Sister Linda Broadbent, manager of Ward 1 at Clifton Hospital in St Annes , has received a coveted Cavell Star Award, which celebrates nurses who have shown exceptional care.

Linda, who has been at Clifton for more than 20 years, said: “I was in a meeting which included our Matron, Courtney Bickerdike.

"She started talking about someone in the room who goes over and above regularly and I thought 'Ooh, who are they talking about?’ It ended up being me!

‘I was quite overcome with emotion – it was totally unexpected. It is very nice to be recognised for my hard work and dedication.

"My late mother would be extremely proud too.”

Lytham-born Linda started her nursing career in 1976 as one of the last cadets to be employed by Stockport Hospital.

She has worked in a variety of medical wards and has been based at Clifton since 1995.

During her time at the hospital in Cliifton Drive South, Linda has always been instrumental in fundraising to support care around the hospital.

She has also been responsible for introducing a host of patient events including the dementia Carers’ Café, dementia hubs, armchair Zumba and tea parties.

Clifton Hospital manager Jason Flannigan-Salmon said: “Linda always goes above and beyond to ensure that high quality care is provided to patients on her ward and indeed across the hospital.

"She is passionate and dedicated to the patients at Clifton Hospital and indeed the hospital itself. Linda truly deserves to receive this award.”

The Cavell Nurses’ Trust is named after nurse Edith Cavell who cared for all nationalities of wounded soldiers in the First World War and also smuggled 200 Allied soldiers into safety in Holland. She was put to death by a German firing squad in 1915.

The Trust is also a charity that supports UK nurses, midwives, nursing associates and healthcare assistants, both working and retired, when they’re suffering personal or financial hardship often due to illness, disability, older age and domestic abuse.