Naked beach swim ‘could help make you feel happier’

The Great British Skinny Dip returns this summer for a month-long bonanza of clothes-free swimming.

People at St Annes beach will shed be able to their clothes and go for a dip in the Irish Sea completely nude at a British Naturism-organised swim on July 6 from 11am until 5pm.

And on the same day, people at Poulton YMCA Swimming and Fitness Centre, Breck Road, will be able to ditch the swimsuits and paddle naked from 7pm until 9pm.

Now in its fourth year, the Great British Skinny Dip is a campaign from British Naturism to raise awareness of the health benefits of nudity.

British Naturism says that simple human nudity can still be the subject of taboos, prejudice and fear, but studies have shown that spending time naked, especially with others, can make us happier.

Spokesman Andrew Welch said: “People who regularly shed their clothes know that the benefits include improved well-being, reduced stress and an increase in body confidence. It’s also liberating and a lot of fun.

“Millions of people worldwide have discovered this simple antidote to the stresses of modern life and we want to encourage more people to experience it.”

Naturism is on the rise in the UK, according to British Naturism.

The group has reported a five per cent increase in membership.

A spokesman said: “In naturist places it soon becomes apparent to everyone that there is no such thing as a perfect body and that we are all normal. That’s truly liberating. And despite the perceptions, giggles and fear about being naked with others you don’t feel exposed, vulnerable, judged or stared at. It takes only minutes for it to become completely normal.”