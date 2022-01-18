The bodies of the sheep were spotted near the old railway embankment by a passer-by.

Garstang and Over Wyre Police issued a statement on Facebook yesterday saying: "The Rural Task Force at Garstang will be paying attention to this area if you notice an increase in police presence."

The statement advised: "We have received reports of a number of sheep being located sadly deceased on farmland off the old railway embankment footpath in Garstang. Please be aware that when walking on footpaths across farmland, especially when livestock are grazing, dogs should always be on a lead."

The Rural Police team is set to increase its presence in the Garstang area

It is not yet known what caused the death of the animals. They were found on land near the old Pilling Pig railway track which belongs to the Miller family of Lower Lingart Farm, Barnacre, but the sheep did not belong to them.

It is understood there were no marks on the sheep and it is thought they may have been chased and died of shock.