Music fills the air at Fleetwood bar in memory of Lana

A small community banded together to buy a special heart-shaped gravestone for a little girl who loved princesses, unicorns and the colour pink.

Dozens of people gathered at the Old Bank Restaurant on Lord Street, Fleetwood, in memory of Lana Driver, who died on October 25 at just five-years-old.

The fundraiser for Lana Driver at The Old Bank

The Red Marsh pupil was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, which occurs when the muscle that separates the chest from the abdomen fails to properly develop, and suffered from pulmonary hypertension, a type of high blood pressure that affects the arteries in the lungs.

Her funeral took place on November 8 at St Nicholas’ Church.

Her mum Susie Driver, 36, hoped to pay further tribute to the ‘warrior princess’ with a special gravestone.

Some of Lana’s favourite songs were played at the Old Bank on Saturday, and prizes including gift hampers, booze, and signed football shirts were raffled off.

Lana Driver

On the day, well-wishers raised £1,728 - with even more money due to come in later.

Susie said: “It was amazing. I wanted to raise £1,000 and we smashed it.

“This means we’ll be able to give Lana a beautiful final resting place, where I can sit with her and talk to her.”

After buying Lana’s heart-shaped gravestone, the leftover cash will be donated to Brian House Children’s Hospice and the Ronald McDonald House, which provides free accommodation to families while their child is in hospital.

Team Lana, who organised the event

Susie said: “I’d like to thank the Old Bank and all my friends and family who supported me so far.”