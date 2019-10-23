Music festival in memory of tragic Scott raises more than £400 for mental health charity

A Blackpool man whose sudden death shattered the hearts of family and friends has had a charity music festival named in his memory.

Scott Jerome,(inset), 22, of Boothley Road, is believed to have taken his own life on July 20. A music festival, called Scottfest, was held in his honour at Bootleg Social on October 13, and raised more than £400 for Papyrus, the UK Charity for the prevention of young suicide.

Scottfest 2019, in memory of Scott Jerome, who killed himself.'Organisers Kat Barnsley, left, and Shelley Millard, right. Photo credits to Alex Dixon

His friend Shelley Millard, 21, who helped organise Scottfest with Kat Barnsley, 23, said: “Scott always came across as the kindof person who looked out for other people. He was the person who approached people about their problems and didn’t mention his own, and that’s very normal for people who are struggling. They help others before they help themselves.

“He did, in that way, keep himself to himself, but he was a really bright and vibrant character, always dressed to the nines in his waistcoat.

“Scott’s death has absolutely torn everybody up. It has changed all our lives. It’s hit so many people hard, which is why I feel it’s important to make people aware of the epidemic of mental health, especially in Blackpool.”

It is hoped that Scottfest will become an annual event.

Scottfest 2019, in memory of Scott Jerome, who killed himself.''Picture shows event organiser Kat Barnsley and local band Downfall. Photo by Alex Dixon

Scott’s dad Justin said: “Scottfest was an amazing event. I am so grateful to Scott’s friends for organising the evening- they all did a brilliant job, for two great causes: for the memory of my son who tragically took his own life, and to help raise money for the charity Papyrus, so that people don’t have to suffer in silence like my son did.”

Scott’s inquest will take place at Blackpool Town Hall on November 26.