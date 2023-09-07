A 15-year-old girl with medical issues preventing her from wearing tights has been told she must be educated separately until a row over her uniform is settled.

The girl, who is a year 11 pupil at Millfield Science and Performing Arts College in Thornton-Cleveleys, went to school on Monday and Tuesday wearing the new school requirement of 100 denier tights.

But due to her sensory issues and temperatures in the high 20s, she became distressed, and so her mum sent her to school on Wednesday wearing last year's knee-high socks.

Despite informing the school office of the situation, the mum was told her daughter would be sent home unless she wore leggings, trousers, or over-knee socks.

These are the socks judged as inappropriate by the school

The Gazette has also heard from another family whose daughter who suffers from skin rashes who claim they were told the same thing.

The mum of the girl with sensory issues, who has asked not to be identified, said: "They have completely missed the point. My daughter can't wear anything tight-fitting in these conditions.

"It's not a case of us trying to be awkward, this is a real medical issue."

Parents have hit out at Millfield College for making tights mandatory for all female students in their uniform policy, despite the 30 degree heat

The mother said her daughter is scheduled for an urgent ultrasound on her legs, and has volunteered a phone call between her family doctor and the school about the problem.

However, she has been told a medical letter is required - something that has to be paid for and cannot be facilitated currently due to annual leave.

Internal provision

After further conversations, the mum said school has suggested that the girl could be in school in the socks - but in ‘internal provision’ – until the matter was resolved.

When the mum asked what this meant, she was told it was a room that is staffed all day so students can still access their education, "but away from the main body of the school".

The mum has decided not to put her child in that environment – which she claims would cause anxiety and be distressing – and the girl is currently not in school.

The mum said: "My child is effectively being told she has to go into isolation, away from all of her classmates.

"It's punishing her when she’s done nothing wrong, and she would not do well in that situation.

"And as well, it's her GCSE year, and it's imperative that she does everything she can at school.

"I just wish they’d have some common sense and look at the weather.”

The mum added: "When I dropped my daughter off at school I could see that the teachers - including the head teacher - were wearing summer dresses with no tights on.

"I know they're adults and can't dress the same as the pupils, but they are not leading by example."

Parents at the school have previously told the Gazette that a poll had been set up by the parents’ Facebook group of which 98 per cent disagreed with the new uniform policy calling it unfair.