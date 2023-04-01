News you can trust since 1873
Multi-vehicle collision on M6 northbound is now open

The northbound on the M6 between junctions 17 and 16 has reopened following a multi-vehicle collision but the southbound remains closed as police and ambulance services respond to a multi-lane collision.

By Emma Downey
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 11:53 BST

A spokesperson for the National Highways North West team said they hoped to be able to open a lane past the scene to allow those caught in the closure to be released, but that it “may take some time”.

They said: “We understand the frustration for those caught in the closure. Our officers and emergency services are prioritising managing the incident and installing the closure.

They'll assist road users as soon as possible.”

Both directions between J17 Sandbach and J16 Stoke-on Trent were closed following the traffic incident and motorists advised to find an alternative route as there would be around a 45 minute delay and up to five miles of congestion. North West Police, National Highways Traffic Officers, Cheshire Fire Service and North West Ambulance remain at the scene.

Emergency crews are currently dealing with a multi-vehicle collision on the M6 J17 and J16
