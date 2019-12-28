Missing teenager has links to Blackpool

Have your say

Police are appealing for help in tracing a 16 year-old boy with links to Lancashire who is missing from home in Wirral.

Jacob McGrotty was last seen at Hamilton Square train station in Birkenhead on Monday December 23.

He is known to frequent the Southport, Blackpool and Wigan areas.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair and a tanned complexion.

When last seen he was wearing dark grey jogging pants, a black puffer jacket with a hood, a grey beanie hat and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen Jacob or knows of his whereabout is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @missingpeople on 116 000.