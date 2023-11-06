An appeal has been launched to help find a missing teenage girl from Blackpool who has links to Leyland, Preston, Chorley.

Ruby Webb was last seen at around 1.20am on Saturday (November 4).

The 17-year-old is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, with blonde/brown hair and brown eyes. Both sides of her nose are also pierced.

She was last seen wearing a black puffer coat, black tracksuit bottoms, black pumps and was carrying a black duffle bag with ‘USC’ written on it.

Ruby Webb is from Blackpool but she also has links to Leyland, Preston, Chorley and Manchester (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Ruby is from Blackpool but she also has links to Leyland, Preston, Chorley and Manchester.

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Ruby.