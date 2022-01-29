Missing teen may have travelled to Blackpool
Herts Police are asking for the public's help in tracing missing teenager Roxanne from Borehamwood who they think may be in Blackpool.
Roxanne, 16, was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, January, 26 and was reported as missing yesterday.
She is described as being white, of slim build, around 5ft 4in tall, with shoulder length straight brown hair and two nose piercings. She is likely to be wearing a black PVC style jacket.
She may have travelled to the Blackpool area.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Roxanne’s welfare.
If you have information you can report this by:
• Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Roxanne now or have seen her in the last few moments.
• Filling out our online reporting form at herts.police.uk/report.
• Speaking to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
• Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 if you have information about where Roxanne has been.
Please quote ISR 331 of 27 January.