Missing Blackpool man believed to still be in resort

Police are worried about the 'personal safety' of a man who went missing in Blackpool.

Andrew Turner is believed to still be in the Blackpool and Poulton areas.

Fylde police said: "Police have concerns over his personal safety and we are looking for assistance from the community to help in locating him. We believe that he is still in the Blackpool and Poulton-Le-Fylde, where he may have been travelling to and from today earlier today."

Anyone who has seen Andrew is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log reference number LC-20191008-0269