Mexford House in Blackpool is put up for sale

A block of former civil service offices in Blackpool have been put up for sale only months after getting the go ahead to turn them into apartments.

Mexford House on Mexford Avenue, North Shore has been put on the market with Duxburys Commercial following Blackpool Council approving an application in April to change the building to residential use paving the way for the three-storey building to be redeveloped into 92 new homes.

Mexford House is up for sale

This was despite five objections to the scheme being made by people living nearby who raised concerns about the impact on parking and traffic congestion.

Some residents also feared the development would overlook their properties, impinging on their privacy.

The council’s head of highways and traffic management did not object to the scheme, while planners said objections on the grounds of privacy, noise and security could not be taken into account.

Duxburys Commercial said a a ‘programme of strip-out works has commenced and are on-going’ at the 2.68 acre site.

It is proposed to redevelop the building with 30 ground floor flats, and 31 flats on the first and second floors, with 131 car parking spaces provided.

Despite the proposals for apartments, a spokesman for Duxburys said: “In addition to this, our clients have explored options for potential new build within the car park or at roof level.

Mexford House, which was built in the 1970s, closed in 2009 when workers were transferred to other premises.

In 2006 almost 250 workers were based there, employed by the Department for Work and Pensions and the Inland Revenue. Since it closed, the building has been empty.

The 69,000 sq ft building was formerly owned by London-based property management company Telereal Trillium until 2016. It’s not known how much the building is up for.