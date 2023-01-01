News you can trust since 1873
Merrill Osmond booked to perform at Fleetwood's Marine Hall

They were one of the biggest attractions in the 1970s, often accompanied by screaming girls – now a leading member of the Osmond family is booked to appear on the Fylde coast.

By Richard Hunt
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Merrill Osmond will be performing all the big hits from The Osmonds and will also talk about his experiences of growing up within one of the worlds biggest bands, the famous people he has met and how he wrote so many of the world famous hits.

He will be appearing at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, on Friday October 6, 2023.Merrill is the lead singer of the family group and is also an established solo artist.

It's Merrill's incredible voice that can be heard on such hits as One Bad Apple, Let Me In, Love Me For A Reason, Goin' Home, The Proud One, I Can't Stop, Having A Party and Crazy Horses, the latter breaking the mold for its harder rock sound.

Merrill Osmond will be performing at Fleetwood's Marine Hall later this year
He has toured throughout the world performing in many major venues and sang lead on 27 gold records in total/

Merrill has also produced and written the music and lyrics for five number one hit records.

The Osmonds have produced 47 platinum and gold records and no other recording artists have earned as many gold records in one year as the Osmond family.

He is no stranger to the Fylde coast, having performed at Blackpool’s Viva venue in 2017.This time there will also be an amazing opportunity to meet Merrill before the Fleetwood show, and be part of the pre-show sound check, with VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available via Box Office.

For details visit the website: www.wyretheatres.co.uk