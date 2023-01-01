Merrill Osmond will be performing all the big hits from The Osmonds and will also talk about his experiences of growing up within one of the worlds biggest bands, the famous people he has met and how he wrote so many of the world famous hits.

He will be appearing at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, on Friday October 6, 2023.Merrill is the lead singer of the family group and is also an established solo artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's Merrill's incredible voice that can be heard on such hits as One Bad Apple, Let Me In, Love Me For A Reason, Goin' Home, The Proud One, I Can't Stop, Having A Party and Crazy Horses, the latter breaking the mold for its harder rock sound.

Merrill Osmond will be performing at Fleetwood's Marine Hall later this year

He has toured throughout the world performing in many major venues and sang lead on 27 gold records in total/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merrill has also produced and written the music and lyrics for five number one hit records.

The Osmonds have produced 47 platinum and gold records and no other recording artists have earned as many gold records in one year as the Osmond family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is no stranger to the Fylde coast, having performed at Blackpool’s Viva venue in 2017.This time there will also be an amazing opportunity to meet Merrill before the Fleetwood show, and be part of the pre-show sound check, with VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available via Box Office.